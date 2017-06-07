The Germans occupied the surrounding hills near the city of Ieper. The British wanted to expel them from this strategic position, in order to break the deadlock.

In spring 1917, the frontline had been stuck for several years. The British had worked out an innovative, ground-breaking way so to speak, to repel the Germans: digging a whole series of mineshafts underneath their positions on the hilltops, next stuffing these shafts with explosives and blowing everything up.