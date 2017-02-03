"As a result of his many years of service, his dedication and his friendly manner Antoine Verschoot was nominated for the freedom of the city of Ieper. He did so much for the town and its image in the wider world”, Mayor Durnez said.

Mr Durnez and Ieper’s Aldermen and Alderwomen have expressed their deepest sympathy to Antoine Verschoot’s family. Mr Verschoot leaves behind a wife, 3 children and 6 grandchildren.

Antoine Verschoot sounded the last post for the last time under the Menin Gate on 13 December 2015.

