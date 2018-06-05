Central to Tuesday’s talks were proposals to modify the Dublin Regulation. The Dublin regulation decrees that the first EU state that a migrant enters is responsible for dealing with their asylum application. Consequently, countries on the southern limits of the EU such as Greece and Italy treat the lion’s share of asylum applications.

As a measure to deal with the asylum crisis, the European Commission proposed imposing quotas on members states for the treatment of asylum applications. However, agreement on the quotas has not yet been reached and today’s talks in Luxembourg once again drew a blank. This leads Mr Francken to reach the conclusion that “the reform of the Dublin Regulation is dead”.

As no agreement was reached the ball is now in the court of the President of the European Council Donald Tusk. He will raise the issue during the forthcoming European summit on 28 and 29 June.

However, Mr Francken doesn’t believe that agreement will be reached then either as “there isn’t even a qualified majority”.