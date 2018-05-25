However, his party colleagues, the Interior Minister Jan Jambon and the Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken, have both defended his comment.

Mr De Wever told the commercial television channel VTM that "There were a whole series of events that proceeded this. An Iraqi family asks for asylum in Germany. They try and reach England illegally, after which they as deported and returned to Germany. At the end of last year their asylum request was rejected and since then they have been picked up these times here on their way back to England. One of times they were found with their children in the refrigerator trailer of a lorry”.

“As tragic as the death of a child is; you should also dare to raise the issue of the parents’ responsibility in this case. To only talk of these people as only victims doesn’t seem right to me.”