This year’s survey was no exception with 67% of those question saying that it is a good thing that our country is a member of the European Union.
Just 12% of those Belgians questions said that they oppose our membership of the EU. This is up 2% on last year.
A large majority (59%) of Belgian feel that our voice is heard in Europe. However, 52% said that the EU is heading in the wrong direction.
Leading candidates
The Eurobarometer survey also asked whether those surveyed were in favour of a system of “leading candidates” for the post of President of the European Commission .
The candidate from the group with the greatest number of seats in the European Parliament would become Commission President. 79% of Belgians say that they are in favour.
The current President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was chosen in this way.