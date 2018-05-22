The girl died at the end of a police chase that finished in Maizières, near Mons (Hainaut). She was in a van full of illegal immigrants. She was killed by a stray police bullet. Both the Judicial Authorities and the Police Complaints Committee (Committee P) have launched an investigation into the incident. It is not clear as to when their reports will be published.

Mr Michel told RTBF that the investigation will “carried out independently and will go to every length to shed light on what happened. Because this is important for the democracy that our country is. To lose your child in such circumstances is a tragedy, a drama. This is why my thoughts go out to the child’s family. They must feel torn by this. Also in my thoughts especially are the police officers that were involved”.

The Prime Minister added that if the members of the government met with the family of the girl that it would be done discretely and well away from the cameras.