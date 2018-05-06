Connection is being given 35,000 euro to continue its cooperation with A.M. Quattan Foundation. This will ensure the continuation of the work already in progress.

Speaking on Saturday evening Mr Bourgeois said that "The festival is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new cooperation and inter-cultural dynamic that Flanders wishes to support with this subsidy”.

The Palestinian Circus circus school is also being given 35,000 euro. The funding will be used for creative projects with young people between the ages of 10 and 25. In the past the school has already cooperated with the Brussels circus school “Circus Zonder Handen”.

"Circus is used to try and make Palestinian youngsters more self-aware and to make them able to enter into constructive and positive dialogue with each other with the aim of promoting a more positive society”, Mr Bourgeois said.

During his visit to the Al Kamandjati music school, Mr Bourgeois announced that the school is to be given 30,000 euro by the Flemish Government. The school offers music lessons to Palestinian youngsters and tries to preserve Palestine’s musical heritage.

"The project invests in creative abilities and cultural self-development”, Mr Bourgeois said.

