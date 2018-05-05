A vote will be held on 8 June to decide which countries will be non-permanent members of the Security Council during 2019 and 2020. The vote will be a secret ballot held during a meeting of the UN General Assembly. However, with just two candidates for two seats the vote will be little more than a formality.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De Ochtend’ the Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that “I take note of Israel’s decision.

However, we must continue with our campaign. We need a two thirds majority to be elected and we will continue to campaign during the coming weeks to convince as many countries as possible to vote for us”.

Mr Reynders added that Israel’s decision to withdraw its candidature “Is confirmation that our campaign has run well. Our campaign enjoys wide support”.