While Mr Bourgeois said that he is not against the “limited increase” in expenditure by the European Commission outlined in Mr Juncker’s speech, the Flemish Prime Minister added that it was regrettable that at first sight the proposal appeared to be “Brexit blind”.

He believes it to be unjustifiable that under the proposals EU member states will only be allowed to retain just half the amount of income from customs duty that they currently do.

Mr Bourgeois believes that the European budget should concentrate on areas of policy where it can offer an additional value to initiatives taken by national and regional governments.

"The focus is mainly on priorities that are also priorities of the Flemish Government. Amongst other things research and development, digitalisation, Erasmus, defence, border control and security”.

The Flemish PM wonders whether the European Commission is putting enough emphasis on a digital, energy and transport union.

Mr Bourgeois believes that it is still too early to judge individual chapters of the budget.

He goes on to warn that certainly after the Brexit it will be essential to make saving and carry out an efficiency exercise and undergo a budgetary shift towards areas of policy “that justify a limited increase in means”.