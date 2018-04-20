He was over the legal limit for alcohol. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after having been knocked down. His condition is no longer life-threatening.

Mr Devleeschouwer became acting Mayor as the titular Mayor of Brakel Alexender De Croo is a Minister in the Federal Government, a function that is not combatable with that of Mayor.

Mr Devleeschouwer’s party the Flemish liberals says in a statement that "His stepping back gives him the chance to serenely prepare his defence”. The Alderman Hedwin De Clerq (socialist) will take over from Mr Devleeschouwer as Mayor.

Mr Devleeschouwer is currently not available for comment.