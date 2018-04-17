This raises questions concerning Mr Berger’s commitment to the principle of equality between men and women. However, Michael Freilich of ‘Joods’ Actueel’ says that Mr Berger’s views don’t clash with the principles of gender equality.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Christian democrats will neither confirm nor deny the report that Mr Berger has been given a place on their list. Mr Freilich says that Mr Berger being given a place on the Christian democrat list is “an important milestone for politics and for Hasidic Jews”.

"It is unique as it is the first time in the history of the country that an ultra-orthodox Jew is standing for election. This is a positive thing because these people are part of our society.

They work here, they live here, they go to school here and pay their taxes so they can also take part in elections”, Mr Freilich said in a reaction.