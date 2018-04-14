In a press statement released on Saturday morning the Belgian Foreign Ministry called for a resumption of the talks to try and reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict. As previously such talks would take place in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Foreign Ministry also condemns the use of chemical weapons "As this is a blatant breach of international law. Our country understand why the military action by our American, the French and British partners took place. They targeted production facilities that they had identified”.



Belgium also finds the continued stalemate within the UN Security Council regrettable.



"Our common security merits action that has been agreed upon by the international community”. Belgium calls for the negotiations under the auspices of the UN in Geneva to be restarted so that a political solution can be found for this conflict”. .

EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Syria during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.