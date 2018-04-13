A few weeks ago it emerged that a number of high-ranking army officers had withheld information about the possibility of extended the lifespan of the F-16 fighter jets. An external audit and an internal investigation were ordered to shed light on the issue.

The external audit concludes that the information didn’t need to be passed on to the Defence Minister or the Army Chief-of-Staff. The audit goes onto say that no laws were broken nor were any serious shortcomings found. Furthermore, the information not being passed on had no influence on the procedure that is on-going for the replacement of the F-16’s.

Nevertheless, the audit does make some recommendations to improve communication.

Mr Vandeput told the Defence Select Committee that "From this I conclude that no demonstrable professional errors were made”.

"We will look into what extent we can further advance the recommendations”.

"The internal investigation show that there are no indications that there was a conscious effort to conceal information from the hierarchy”.