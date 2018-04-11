Theresa May regularly changes her mind, but one thing is clear: she wants a combination of proximity and distance in a list of areas of competence that she has defined and in so doing granting maximum advantage to the UK.

The British call this cherry picking and Europe doesn’t think too much of it. The EU believes that the trade agreements are exclusively for members of the EU and that you can’t expect to be given the same treatment if you leave the family.

The British Minister responsible for the Brexit David Davies stresses that it will take time to get used to the new situation and that consequently there will be a two-year transition period. This will give people, companies and public institutions time to acclimatise.

There are usually practical solutions for practical problems. However, the social and emotional impact of all this is being overlooked. People have started to feel different and less at home perhaps.

Never before did I see myself as a foreigner in England. I was given chances here simply because British society is broadminded enough to welcome people with an unconventional background into the labour market.

It is this broadmindedness that has always attracted me. My greatest fear is that the Brexit has inflicted irreparable damage to the European family.

Whether it is an EU member or not, the United Kingdom will always belong to this family. However, the many people that until recently felt they were in the first instance Europeans, have lost their home a little bit. In other words: it’s the children that suffer.

No one is stopping us from hoping that the divorce won’t come. Although a lot of damage been done at a social level, it is still not too late to give our family life the all chances it deserves. Blended families, although not without challenges, are not any less loving…