Information about the investigation is still sketchy, but what is known is that the Judicial Authorities are acting on information they received from the Taxation Service.

The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities’ Spokesman Gilles Blondeau "I can only confirm that the Taxation Service has passed on a case to us, in which they had already issued fines and that the Judicial Authorities are now looking into the possibility of starting a criminal investigation”.

The Francophone financial daily ‘L'Echo’ writes that Mr Demesmaeker owes the Taks Office 540,000 euro. However, no one we contacted was able to confirm or deny this.

In a reaction Mark Demesmaeker has said that he is cooperating fully with the investigation and that he hopes that it will be sorted out as quickly as possible.