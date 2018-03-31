Although the “Good Friday Agreement” is an important step forward, there are still a number of other issues on which consensus needs to be reached before Minister can start their Easter Break.

The situation will be monitored year by year. The Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "We are working out a path that will ensure that we are able to apply the law (a law that commits Belgium to closing down all nuclear power stations by 2025).

In the meantime we will look each year into whether this can be achieved. If this is the case we will go for a complete closure of all nuclear capacity. If this isn’t the case we will have to take additional measures”, Mr Jambon said.