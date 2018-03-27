Around a year and two months from the European, federal and regional elections the Flemish nationalists seem on course to meet there aim of obtaining 30% of the popular vote.

Our previous polls of voting intentions for the federal elections saw N-VA fall short of this. However, this time around the party polls 32.4%, the same score as at the previous federal elections in May 2014.



This is almost double the percentage recorded for the party that is second in our poll, the Christian democrats. 16.4% of the Flemings polled said that they would vote Christian democrat if federal elections were held today. This is more than 2% down on the party’s score in 2014.

The other Flemish party in the federal coalition, the Flemish liberal party Open VLD is third with 14.7%. This is just under 1% less that the party’s result at the last federal elections in May 2014.