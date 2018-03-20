Normally an F-16 is good for 8,000 flight hours before it is time to withdraw it from service. The Belgian F-16s will have reached this threshold somewhere between 2023 and 2028.

Consequently, the Federal Government has invited tenders for an order of fighter jets that will replace the F-16.

However, according to Lockheed Martin the planes should able to fly for another 6 years. The plane-builder’s report speaks of a “severity factor” that is lower than average for the Belgian air force F-16s.

This means that the fighter jets could fly an extra 9,000 to 10,000 hours with no ill-effect. The Lockheed Martin report dates from 26 April last year.