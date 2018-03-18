"Mass migration has bought the debate to the fore. The Christian God has become a sociable God, present at difficult moments and absent from daily life. People decide for themselves what they eat and who they sleep with. But then Allah turns up and he does want to control day to day life. This is a source of tension”, Mr De Wever added.

"Orthodox Jews attach a great deal of important to visible expressions of their belief. However, they accept the consequences of this. I have never seen an orthodox Jews that has wanted a job behind the counter at Antwerp Council. That is the difference. Muslims demand their place in the public domain, in education displaying visible signs of their belief. This is a source of tension”.