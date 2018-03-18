The European Commission had obliged the EU member states to choose a minimum age for the creation of social media platforms. Children under the age of 13 will be able to create a social media profile with the permission of their parents.

The EU directive states that the minimum age must be between 13 and 16. After consultations with experts including the Flemish Children’s rights Commissioner Vanobbergen, the Youth Council and the Privacy Commission, Mr De Backer decided that the minimum age in Belgium should be 13.

The Secretary of State defends the decision to opt for the lowest possible minimum age “We shouldn’t be blind to the fact that currently many youngsters lie about their age in order to gain access to social media.

Mr De Backer hopes to ensure that children will have been taught about the social media and privacy before they reach the age of 13.

