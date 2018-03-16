During the 2016-2017 school year almost 80,000 children across the EU benefit from the programme. More than 74,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables and 285,000 tonnes of dairy products were distributed.

Speaking on Thursday the European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told VRT News that "European farmers provide us with high quality, safe and healthy food.

Through the arrangement with schools our youngest citizens are able to enjoy the health benefits of this produce, while at the same time learning where our food comes and discovering the value of taste and nutrition”.