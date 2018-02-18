Mr Verhofstadt is the Liberal Group Leader in the European Parliament and a member of the EU’s Brexit negotiating team. The Ghent City Alderman Mathias De Clercq will head the liberal list.

Last month Mr Verhofstadt announced that, as at the last local elections in 2012, he was to stand as a candidate for election to Ghent City Council in the municipal elections this coming October.

Despite being elected to the council in 2012, Mr Verhofstadt didn’t take his seat. However, he has said in an interview with the daily ‘De Zondag’ that he could take his seat this time around “providing that I get a good score and that the people of Ghent want me”.

Mr Verhofstadt is keen to stress that in the first instance he is standing in order to lend his support to the local liberal figure head Mathias De Clercq who has clear ambitions to succeed the incumbent Daniël Termont (socialist) as Mayor.

"There has been a positive evolution in the city over the past 20 years under purple (coalition of socialists and liberals). However, the time has now come for a new Mayor, a young and enthusiastic person such as Mathias."

Like Mr De Clercq, Mr Verhofstadt doesn’t rule out a coalition with the Flemish nationalist party N-VA in Ghent. "Mathias is keeping all options open." However, there is some reservation as N-VA has gone through some difficult times in the East Flemish in recent months. “N-VA is already on its third head of list in a short time”, Mr Verhofstadt told ‘De Zondag’.

