Over the past two years the Judicial Authorities received 4,000 reports of cruelty to animals. However, there were just 235 convictions.

The Flemish Minister responsible for animal welfare Ben Weyts (nationalist) told the paper that "Since the 6th round of state reforms the Flemish authorities can tell the Judicial Authorities to prioritise the prosecution of certain types of offences. I have made sure that the prosecution of cruelty to animals is a priority in Flanders”.