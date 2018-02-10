The Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist) looked at ease when he arrived at Friday morning’s cabinet meeting at which the report was to be discussed.

The Sudan report is said to have found no hard evidence that Sudanese migrants were maltreated after they had been repatriated.

This means that the repatriations could resume. However, under which conditions? Previously so-called “identification missions” were organised in which Sudanese civil servants were came to Belgium to identify their compatriots. However, this was controversial to say the least and it is far from clear whether this will be repeated in the future.

The report also has a number of recommendations to carry out repatriations “more carefully”. This will give greater guarantees that human rights are respected.