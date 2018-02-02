It is no secret that Mr Bourgeois believes that the Brexit is a mistake.

“It will be a bad thing for all concerned, for the UK, for the EU and certainly for us (Flanders), as the UK is our 4th most important trading partner”.

Where ever he goes, Mr Bourgeois calls on the British to revoke their decision. “It’s never too late to do so, but it would of course require a formal decision”.

Mr Bourgeois’ spokeswomen told journalists that it isn’t up to him to decide which concrete steps the British need to take. “Now we are sending out the message that we find the Brexit regrettable and that it is never too late to turn back the clock”.