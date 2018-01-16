Now allegations have been made of financial irregularities on the part of Mr Meeuws during his time with De Lijn. According to financial rules in force at De Lijn, Directors can spend up to 76,000 euro without having to seek the approval of the public transport company’s board.

However, VRT News’ sources say that Mr Meeuws made expenditure in excess of 76,000 euro without seeking the board’s approval.

For example, the festivities to mark the opening of the tram tunnel under the Turnhoutsebaan cost around half a million euro. However, the bill was paid in instalments and part of it was even paid before a contract was signed and the invoiced were sent at a later date.

An advertising campaign in the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ was also paid for in instalments to get around the 76,000 euro rule.

When all this came to light De Lijn and Mr Meeuws had two options: for him to be sacked immediately or for him to resign with both parties agreeing to a secrecy clause about the reason for his dismissal. The secrecy clause means that no one at De Lijn is prepared to comment about why Mr Meeuws left.