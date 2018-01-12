A decision on the time scale for the closure of Belgium’s two existing nuclear power stations needs to be taken soon. Are they to close in 2025 as planned or will their closure be further delayed?

The Federal Government is currently investigating the financial feasibility of the closure of the nuclear power stations and how it would impact our energy supply security.

The Federal Energy Minister Marie-Christine Marghem had want to look into the possibility of building a new nuclear power station.

However, none of the other members of the government favoured such a plan. However, the Flemish nationalist do favour keeping two reactors open beyond 2025.

In a statement released on Friday the Federal Government said “The construction of a new nuclear power station is not contained within the coalition agreement and is contrary to the law on nuclear power stations that was passed in 2015”.

It is also contrary to the Energy Pact that Ms Marghem agreed on with the regional Energy Ministers.