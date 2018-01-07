The so-called “Brexit” that is due to take place in the spring of next year, has come about after a majority of Britons voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held in June 2016.

Speaking on a special 30th anniversary edition of out Sunday current affairs programme ‘De zevende dag’, Mr Van Rompuy added that “nothing in life is irreversible”.

There is still a lot of negotiating to be done between the UK and the EU about the Brexit. An analysis of the UK Brexit referendum showed that while a large majority of older people were in favour of the UK leaving the European Union, younger people favoured remaining.

"I hope and I expect that the British will return to the European Union”.

"It is almost a question of biology. Those that voted leave will die out. The new generation has made other choices”, Mr Van Rompuy added.

However, the former the President of the European Council stressed that Brexit will happen as planned on 29 March 2019.

"However, nothing is irreversible. We had always believed that Brexit would never happen. Once a member, always a member.

But that was incorrect. I am certain that Brexit will be reserved one day. Sooner or later the United Kingdom will return to the European Union”.