Mr Francken added that "What I have noticed is that many European countries with Christian democrats in the government do send people back there”.

Mr Francken defended his asylum policy, including his policies with regard to Sudanese migrants. Here he towed the government line that first an investigation will ascertain whether those sent back to Sudan really do risk torture if they are sent back before any more Sudanese are sent back to their country of origin.

Mr Frankcen repeated his stance that he is not against migration.

"We are sympathetic towards those that are vulnerable and the real refugees. They are cared for in a very humane way. We offered them bed, bath and board at the height of the crisis. I am in favour of migration that is controlled correctly. We are a hospitable country and we should remain so. However, this should be based on clear rules both for those that come and for us as a host country.