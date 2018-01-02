Mr Michel’s words come after he was criticised for not having done enough to quell the flames of discord on the issue between the parties that make up the federal government coalition.

Mr Michel talks of "regular campaigns of disinformation” that have led him to want to “dot the i's and cross the t's”.

"It was a conscious decision on my part to govern with the necessary restraint. The issue of repatriations to Sudan is a sensitive one, one that requires some sense of perspective. This merits more that simplistic words and caricatures in one direction or the other".

The Prime Minister is remarkably vague. However, reading between the lines it is becomes clear that his words were directed at both the opposition and the communication strategy of the coalition party N-VA (Flemish nationalist). However, the Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist) is not named.

"The decision to expel the Sudanese was taken by the Aliens Office. While deciding on expulsions the Aliens Office makes an analysis based on whether article 3 of the European Treaty on Human Rights that bans inhumane and humiliating treatment is likely to be breached. Such an analysis precedes each and every expulsion”. Mr Michel also points out that expulsions to Sudan have stopped.

