The demonstration was called by the Francophone undocumented migrants’ rights pressure group Coordination des Sans-Papiers (Coordination of the undocumented).

The demonstrators issued “an order to leave the government” to Mr Francken who has been in the eye of a political storm in recent weeks after some Sudanese transit migrants that had been repatriated claimed that they had been tortured on their return to Sudan.

Earlier this weeks a demonstration called in support of Mr Francken attracted just a dozen participants.

