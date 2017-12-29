The issue is about the repatriation of Sudanese refugees in Belgium. After reports emerged that they were tortured back in Sudan, Theo Francken said "that were no further repatriations planned" until the end of January anyway, but this was not completely true, it later turned out.

In fact, one flight back to Sudan had been scheduled, but it was scrapped by Francken because of the torture claims. He was questioned in parliament on the issue, and said he wanted to keep the same communication line, to avoid that more Sudanese would come here, after learning Belgium would stop expelling them and sending them back to Sudan.