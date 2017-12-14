However, Mr Michel says that achieving this will be “very difficult”. The Prime Minister told the Francophone daily ‘Le Soir’ that he believed that federal authorities had done all they can and that it is now up to the regions to come up with proposals to ensure that all the reactors at Doel (East Flanders) and Tihange (Liège province) are closed by 2025.

Mr Michel says that a thorough evaluation of the cost implications must be made before the decommissioning of the nuclear power stations can start. The Flemish nationalists, a coalition party in Belgium’s Federal Government, have already said that it is still unclear how much the so-called “energy pact” will cost.

In a press statement the federal PM stressed that there must be clarity on three points: safe energy provision, responsible pricing for the domestic consumer and sustainable and environment-friendly energy provision.

Mr Michel points to a number measures already taken by the Federal Government such as the off-shore wind turbines off the coast of West Flanders.

"If everyone starts taking action now, it might still be possible to stop using nuclear power in 2025”.

"The date at which the nuclear power stations will close is not only dependent of the Federal Government”.

"It will depend on the credibility of the regions. When I ask for firm figures, I am really saying to the regions that they need to do their work”.