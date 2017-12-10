VRT News’ political editor Johny Vansevenant. Explains "The agreement is about the securities tax on shares and the proposal to allow people to earn 500 euro/month tax-free from moonlighting and the reduction in corporation tax.

These three measures will now be put before parliament. A few modifications have been made. For example with regard to tax-free moonlighting those wanting to work in a care-home will have to have the correct qualifications in order to be allowed to earn up to 500 euro/month tax-free there”.

An anti-abuse clause has been built into the new securities tax.

"Those that take shares from their securities account in order to ensure that it does exceed the 500,000 euro tax threshold will still see his or her shares taxed”, Johny Vansevenant added.

"In fact very little is changing. It will now all be put before parliament. Tax-free moonlighting won’t come into effect until 20 February. This is because the app won’t be ready until then. I think that we can say that peace has returned to the Michel government”, Johny Vansevenant concludes.

The Inner Cabinet has also reached an agreement on the so-called "car for cash" measures. Under the car for cash measures employees can exchange their company car for cash. The car for cash measures will be discussed by the social partners in January.