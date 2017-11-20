230 million euro is also the sum quoted in this year’s budget. This would be almost thrice the figure in 2017 and almost 20% up on last year’s figure of 194 million euro.

The figures come from the Social Information and Detection Service (SIOD). Mr De Backer told journalists that “these are the best figures ever”.

Mr De Backer believes that the figures show that his approach is working. He gave as an example Sunday’s operation at a transport company in Zeebrugge (West Flanders) in which 112 trucks were seized.

"The inspection service is active on the ground and is tackling social dumping. As a result of my reform of the social inspectorate services the various services are now working together better than was previously the case. We will continue to make efforts to link databases and the various services now have clear priorities. We have the best inspection service in Europe and with 100 extra inspectors we will increase the number of checks made still further”, Mr De Backer said.

The lion’s share of the 201.2 million euro comes from individuals and companies that either hadn’t paid enough social security contribution or hadn’t paid any social security contribution at all. Meanwhile, tackling benefit fraud was good for 56.6 million euro, up from 38.2 million euro last year.



