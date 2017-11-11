For years now Mr Peumans or his party colleague, the Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois has used their speeches at the IJzer Pilgrimage to discuss the situation in in other regions and nations (the Basque Country, Scotland, Catalonia…) that are seeing independence or more autonomy. This year Catalonia formed the back-bone of Mr Peumans’ speech.

The Speaker of the Flemish Parliament launched a vigorous attack on Spain. "The events in Catalonia give cause for concern. The central government in Madrid has taken back the legally attained autonomy of the Catalan region in a way that makes one fear the worst”.

"Rajoy government shows contempt for the democratic aspirations of 7.5 million Catalans in a way that reminds us of what happened here in Flanders 100 years ago. Worse still, we have to go back a long way in history to find a precedent of a Western European government acting in such a violent way to prevent its citizen from airing their views and from voting”.