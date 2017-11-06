Over the past few days a number of Belgian politicians have reacted to Spain issuing a European arrest warrant for the Catalan Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont and four of his ministers, all of who are currently here in Belgium.

Mr Michel will explain the Federal Government’s position on the issue of Catalonia before a meeting of Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Previously, Mr Michel wrote on Twitter that the Catalan politicians that are currently in Belgium have the same rights and obligations as all other EU citizens. “No more and no less”, the Belgian Prime Minister wrote.