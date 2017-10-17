Meanwhile, the Flemish Education Minister Hilde Credits (Christian democrat) has moved up 2nd place in our pop poll, with the Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Franken (Flemish nationalist) coming in third.

The Federal Deputy Prime Minister Kris PEETERS (Flemish Christian democrat) is the fourth most popular politician in Flanders, while the leader of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA and Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Waver is the 5th most popular politician.

The leader of the Flemish socialists John Crombez is the most popular opposition politician in 16th place. This is just ahead of the green duo Wouter Van Besien and Meyrem Almaci. The far-right figurehead Filip Dewinter is 27th and the most popular politician of the far-right Vlaams Belang.