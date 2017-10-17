Of the parties that make up the Federal and Flemish coalitions, the Flemish nationalist party N-VA remains by far the most popular party in Flanders.

28% of those surveyed said that they would vote for party in fan election were held now. This is up 1.7% on our last poll in April, but still 4.4% down on the party’s showing at the last federal election in 2014.

The Christian democrats remain the second most popular party in Flanders. 19.4% of those surveyed in our poll said that they would vote for Wouter Beke’s party. This follows in the line of previous polls that have shown the Christian democrats enjoy between 18% and 20%.

The Flemish liberal party Open VLD will be pleased to have polled 15.5%, the same score as in the 2014 federal elections, but much better that in opinion polls taken in the intervening period.