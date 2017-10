The first candidate on the list will be the former Green Party Chairman Wouter Van Besien (photo, above) the former Antwerp Police Commissioner Jinih Beels will stand as an independent in second place while the Chair of the Flemish socialist party in Antwerp Tom Meeuws will be third up on the list for next October’s local elections.

The members of both parties will be able to give their view about the red-green list at meetings to be held on Sunday.