Mr Michel was keen to stress that the socio-economic measures taken by the Federal Government over the past three years have had a positive impact.

Jobs have been created and thanks to tax shift those on low and average wages now take home the equivalent in extra thirteenth month in net salary.

The Prime Minister sees three area of policy where work still needs to done: welfare, social cohesion and freedom. With regard welfare “it’s a priority to reduce pressure at work”.

As regards social cohesion, the Prime Minister highlighted the fight against poverty. However, at the weekend, the Secretary of State responsible for tackling poverty Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist) said that she didn’t believe that the lowest benefits will have been raised to the European poverty threshold by the end of the legislature.

Mr Michel said that ever the past three years the minimum level of social security payment has been increased 5 times. He added the increase under the present government is almost twice what it as under the previous government.

A further 590 million euro has been earmarked for increases to benefits.