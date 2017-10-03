Mr Bourgeois added that Politicians on the left and on the right of the political spectrum, the world of culture and the unions all support greater Catalan autonomy. This is something that is missing here in Flanders.

Two days after the Catalan referendum it remains uncertain what the next step will be. It remains to be seen whether a Catalonia that had declared UDI would be recognized by the EU member states. Mr Bourgeois says that he doesn’t wish to put the cart before the horse.

"We should see how the situation evolves. N-VA (the Flemish nationalists) are for self-determination, but there is still a long way to go”.

The Flemish nationalists are also in the Federal Government. It will be Belgium’s Federal Government that will decide whether or not an independent Catalonia would be given recognition. Mr Bourgeois says that the question of whether or not the question of recognising an independent Catalan state would be a political crisis with Belgium’s Federal Government is not on the agenda.

"Everyone is always asking what N-VA will do. However, it is clear what N-VA is and that is a nationalist party. We are jealous of the Catalans.”

"The world of sport, the world of sport, football club Barça, the world of culture, the unions…they all support it. There are Catalan flags everywhere”.

