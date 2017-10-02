In a reaction to comments made by his fellow Deputy Prime Minister, the Flemish liberal Alexander De Croo, Mr Jambon said that the Catalans’ request for autonomy is not “nationalism gone mad”.

"Over the past few days the Spanish Government has sent out signals and taken action that I couldn’t place. However, I don’t understand the reasoning behind yesterday’s escalating violence. I think that the Spaniards have achieved the opposite of what they wanted. The sense of solidarity with the Catalans has only increased”, Mr Jambon told VRT Radio 1.

On Sunday the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) was the first Head of Government to condemn the violence. Mr Jambon says that Mr Michel’s reaction was flawless.

"You would expect that Europe would call Spain to book, and that a statement would be made”. In the end it wasn’t until 12 noon on Monday that the European Commission responded to Sunday’s events.