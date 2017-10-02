Mr Staes went on to predict that this is only the start of events in Catalonia.

"The Catalans are going to declare independence in the Catalan Parliament on Wednesday. This is the start of a process that will lead to dialogue with the Spanish Government without violence and like adults.”

Mr Staes feels that Europa should act. "The European Commission should appoint someone with a lot of moral authority to act as arbitrator”.

Mr Staes added that the European Commission should respond today.

"If the Commission remains lacking today, it is my view that he (Jean-Claude Juncker, small photo) cannot remain”, Mr Staes said.

The green MEP’s words are the same as comments made of the Flemish nationalist MEP Sander Loones on Sunday.