The agreement contains an alternative to the highly controversial energy tax put into place by the former Flemish Minister for Energy, Annemie Turtelboom. The Constitutional Court annulled the tax of 100 euros per year whose goal was to polish off the debts created by green electricity subsidies from the past.

Just before the summer, the liberal Flemish Minister for Energy Bart Tommelein said that he could come up with an alternative that would cost barely ten euros. However, the coalition partners (N-VA and CD&V) are critical about this option.