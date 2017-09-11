Mr De Wever’s interview appears in Monday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and comes two days after he was re-elected to serve a 5th term as the leader of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.

Confederalism is a system where almost all powers are devolved to the regions. The N-VA favours a form of confederalism with two partners: Flanders and Wallonia.

These two entities would share responsibility for bi-lingual Greater Brussels with those resident there being able to choose whether they wanted their social, education, health care, welfare and other services provided by Flanders or Wallonia.