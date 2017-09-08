10 October is the day on which the Prime Minister will make a speech in the Chamber of Representatives outlining the government’s plans for the coming year.

The socialist public service union ACOD wants to stage a general “day of reaction” to protest against the government’s policies.

The union says that civil service tenure and pensions are at risk as a result of Mr Michel’s government’s policies.

The rail strike is part of the “day of reaction”. The Christian trades union ACV-Transcom will decide later today whether it will join the strike. If ACV-Transcom joins the strike it will mean that there will be few if any rail services on 10 October.