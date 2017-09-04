Last Friday, two police officers were attacked by individuals when they wanted to stop a female motorist for dangerous driving. The incident happened on the Turnhoutsebaan and soon attracted a crowd.

Before the incident, Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever (Flemish nationalist) had given an interview in which he said "Look at photos of the attackers in Barcelona. You could easily run into this type of men on the Turnhoutsebaan." This quote didn't go down well at all with locals. In fact, after Friday's violent incident, some claimed it was De Wever who was (indirectly) responsible because he had caused a controversy.