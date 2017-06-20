Yesterday, the CDH decided to cut all ties with the PS, retiring from three different coalition governments in Wallonia and Brussels, and immediately calling on other Francophone parties to form an new alliance without the PS, in order to exclude the PS completely from power. This would create a first in 30 years, as the PS is also not part of the federal coalition.

The Francophone liberals (MR) are not against the idea, looking forward to new coalitions that will have to be formed.

The PS is particularly furious because they had already started an operation "clean hands" to change politics within the party completely and put an end to money-grabbing culture.