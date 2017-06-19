CDH leader Benoît Lutgen staged a press conference in the early afternoon. Despite the recent political scandals in Brussels and Wallonia, his statement and strong decision came as a surprise. Lutgen said his party no longer wishes to cooperate with the PS, the Francophone socialists, and therefore resigns from three governments.

Lutgen wants a complete break-up with the PS which he says bears "an enormous responsibility" in the recent scandals that rocked Francophone politics. Lutgen is calling on other Francophone parties (the liberals of MR - the party of federal Prime Minister Charles Michel - the greens of Ecolo, and DéFi) to form new coalitions now without the PS. The far-left PTB is not a real option for Lutgen, and meanwhile DéFi has said they are no so eager to come to the rescue.